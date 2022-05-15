Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 2,957,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

