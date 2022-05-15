Guardian Capital LP Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,948,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

