Guardian Capital LP Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,476. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

