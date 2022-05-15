Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,723 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $107,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 2,543,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

