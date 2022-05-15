Guardian Capital LP Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,542. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average is $251.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.