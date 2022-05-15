Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,342 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $71,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

