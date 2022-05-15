Guardian Capital LP Sells 26,021 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

