Guardian Capital LP Sells 360,320 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,324,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,320 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 29,241,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 292,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 292,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

