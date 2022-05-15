Haven Protocol Price Reaches $1.48 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00004811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.21 or 0.06827564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00225946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.10 or 0.00677508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00549227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00071743 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,543,337 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

