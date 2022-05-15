HC Wainwright Downgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

