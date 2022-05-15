HC Wainwright Trims Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price to $16.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

