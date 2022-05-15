HC Wainwright Trims Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Target Price to $8.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.23. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after buying an additional 631,892 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 88.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.