HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $87,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $638,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,832. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average is $245.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

