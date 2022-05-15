Head to Head Contrast: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Range Resources and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 1 10 7 0 2.33 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Royale Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.49 $411.78 million ($0.48) -56.42 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Summary

Range Resources beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

