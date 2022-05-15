HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($71.77).

ETR HEI opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.77 and its 200 day moving average is €59.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

