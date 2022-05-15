Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.