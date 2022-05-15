Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.