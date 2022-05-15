Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 82.3% in April

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.5 days.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

HERXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

