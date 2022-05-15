Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $11.16. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HERXF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

