High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

