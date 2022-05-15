HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,498 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after buying an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

