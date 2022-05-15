Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE HI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 271,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

