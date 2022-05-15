Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,743,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 147,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

