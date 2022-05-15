Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hillman Solutions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

HLMN stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

