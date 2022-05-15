Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 4,036,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $707.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

