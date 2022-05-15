Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,147,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

HPLT remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Home Plate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

