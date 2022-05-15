Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 934,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,992. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

