Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 34.8% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $21.00 or 0.00070196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $260.06 million and $25.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00349389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,912 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

