Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 27% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.42 million and $159,805.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00523352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,081.97 or 1.92840305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

