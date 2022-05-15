Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00105079 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

