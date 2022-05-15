Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $194.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

