Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:HCIIW remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

