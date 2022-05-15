Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $9.95 on Friday, hitting $438.89. 838,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,379. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.43 and a 200-day moving average of $433.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

