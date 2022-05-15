Humaniq Price Down 22.2% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $939,394.00 and approximately $34,622.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

