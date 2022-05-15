Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $58.86. 230,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

