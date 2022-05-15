Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.