Hyper Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $12,023.65 and approximately $69.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035708 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.18 or 1.99072436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

