IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

