Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $169,097.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00499487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,715.65 or 1.88597667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00117743 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,610,239 coins and its circulating supply is 61,741,684 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

