IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.92 million to $86.08 million. IMAX reported sales of $50.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 481,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,650. The stock has a market cap of $936.91 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

