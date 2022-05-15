Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFNNY traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $29.93. 217,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.58%.
About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
