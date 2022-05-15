Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $29.93. 217,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

IFNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

