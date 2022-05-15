Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.61.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

