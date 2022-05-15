Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issues Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Inotiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $4,234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

