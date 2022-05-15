Insider Buying: 4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £14,100 in Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Rating) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,383.80).

On Monday, May 9th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 500 shares of 4basebio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,082.23).

Shares of LON:4BB opened at GBX 450 ($5.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 19.84. 4basebio PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 351 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.11).

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

