Insider Buying: 4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £14,100 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

4basebio PLC (LON:4BBGet Rating) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,383.80).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 9th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 500 shares of 4basebio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,082.23).

Shares of LON:4BB opened at GBX 450 ($5.55) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 19.84. 4basebio PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 351 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.11).

4basebio Company Profile (Get Rating)

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4basebio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4basebio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.