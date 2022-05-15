Insider Buying: Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Purchases A$27,820.00 in Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.82 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of A$27,820.00 ($19,319.44).

Simon Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Simon Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$29.90 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($20,763.89).

On Friday, April 1st, Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.10 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($47,361.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

