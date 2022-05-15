Insider Buying: Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Purchases A$27,820.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.82 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of A$27,820.00 ($19,319.44).

Simon Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 9th, Simon Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$29.90 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($20,763.89).
  • On Friday, April 1st, Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.10 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($47,361.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Altium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.