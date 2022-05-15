Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) EVP Acquires $32,055.00 in Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Colleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00.

ANIK stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 362,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

