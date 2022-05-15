Insider Buying: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Acquires $98,000.00 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,399,000 after buying an additional 265,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after buying an additional 1,399,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

