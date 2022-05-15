Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Acquires $21,600.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,023,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,485.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 120,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

