Insider Buying: Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07.
