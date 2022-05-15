Insider Buying: Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Rating) insider Garrison Huang acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07.

About Harris Technology Group

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in the technology distribution and online retailing businesses in Australia. The company is involved in the online retail of IT products. It sells its products through own eCommerce site www.ht.com.au, as well as online marketplace platforms, such as Amazon, eBay, Kogan, and Catch.

