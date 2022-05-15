Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Buys £99,479.31 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Ross King Graham purchased 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($26.91) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($122,647.40).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,240 ($27.62) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,371.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,544.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keywords Studios plc has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($41.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 60.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 3,150 ($38.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.53) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($40.38).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

